Dr. Ruben Pina, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Pina works at Pina Acosta Counseling Associates in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.