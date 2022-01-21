Ruben Galvan Jr, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ruben Galvan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ruben Galvan Jr, FNP-BC
Overview
Ruben Galvan Jr, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Ruben Galvan Jr works at
Locations
Full Circle Medical Group14329 San Pedro Ave Ste C, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 494-2745
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is amazing and very supportive
About Ruben Galvan Jr, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346612520
Frequently Asked Questions
Ruben Galvan Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ruben Galvan Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ruben Galvan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Ruben Galvan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ruben Galvan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ruben Galvan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ruben Galvan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.