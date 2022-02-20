Dr. Davidovich-Chlap has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rozalina Davidovich-Chlap, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Rozalina Davidovich-Chlap, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Melville, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 900 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 302, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (917) 770-4909
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me overcome panic attacks, and then move on to goal setting - goals I truly wanted in my life and which I was able to achieve. Introduced me to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy which was EXACTLY what I needed to become a happier person. Thanks Roz!
About Dr. Rozalina Davidovich-Chlap, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1326241670
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidovich-Chlap accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidovich-Chlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidovich-Chlap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidovich-Chlap.
