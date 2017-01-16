Dr. Roza Zograbyan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zograbyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roza Zograbyan, PSY.D
Dr. Roza Zograbyan, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Encino, CA. They graduated from California Professional School Of Psychology.
A & A Psychological Services Inc16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 539-2231
A & A Psychological Service Inc100 N Brand Blvd # 209, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 539-2231
I have been visiting Dr Roza on a weekly basis for about two months for my anxiety, stress management and social and coping needs. I cannot say enough about what a great help her therapy, insight, knowledge and skills have been to me. Truly, she has been a lifesaver when it comes to dealing with the many hurdles I have been facing in my life. The tools and advice she has shared me with throughout our sessions have made a world of a difference in many facets my life. I would highly recommend. A++
- California Professional School Of Psychology
Dr. Zograbyan speaks Armenian.
