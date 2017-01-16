See All Clinical Psychologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Roza Zograbyan, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roza Zograbyan, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Encino, CA. They graduated from California Professional School Of Psychology.

Dr. Zograbyan works at INTEGRATIVE HEALTH CENTER in Encino, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A & A Psychological Services Inc
    16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 539-2231
  2. 2
    A & A Psychological Service Inc
    100 N Brand Blvd # 209, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 539-2231

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 16, 2017
I have been visiting Dr Roza on a weekly basis for about two months for my anxiety, stress management and social and coping needs. I cannot say enough about what a great help her therapy, insight, knowledge and skills have been to me. Truly, she has been a lifesaver when it comes to dealing with the many hurdles I have been facing in my life. The tools and advice she has shared me with throughout our sessions have made a world of a difference in many facets my life. I would highly recommend. A++
Bik in Encino — Jan 16, 2017

Photo: Dr. Roza Zograbyan, PSY.D
About Dr. Roza Zograbyan, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Armenian
NPI Number
  • 1811011091
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • California Professional School Of Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roza Zograbyan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zograbyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zograbyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zograbyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zograbyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zograbyan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zograbyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zograbyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

