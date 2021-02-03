See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockville, MD
Roza Liss, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Roza Liss, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Roza Liss works at Comprehensive Primary Care in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehenisve Primary Care LLC
    15825 Shady Grove Rd Ste 140, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 869-9776
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    Feb 03, 2021
    Great. Easily my favorite NP!
    Anna — Feb 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Roza Liss, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235362781
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roza Liss, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roza Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roza Liss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Roza Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roza Liss works at Comprehensive Primary Care in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Roza Liss’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Roza Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roza Liss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roza Liss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roza Liss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

