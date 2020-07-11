See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Laguna Hills, CA
Roya Hayatdavoudi, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (8)
Overview

Roya Hayatdavoudi, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Roya Hayatdavoudi works at Psychology Works in Laguna Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychology Works
    23282 Mill Creek Dr Ste 260, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 370-6114

Jul 11, 2020
excellent therapist. she has been taking care of my family for past 9 years. fully recommend !
Kaveh Karandish — Jul 11, 2020
About Roya Hayatdavoudi, LMFT

Specialties

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013115427
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Roya Hayatdavoudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Roya Hayatdavoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Roya Hayatdavoudi works at Psychology Works in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Roya Hayatdavoudi’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Roya Hayatdavoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roya Hayatdavoudi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roya Hayatdavoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roya Hayatdavoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

