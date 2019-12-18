Dr. Roy Picard, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roy Picard, DC
Overview
Dr. Roy Picard, DC is a Chiropractor in Shelby Township, MI.
Locations
Picard Wellness6300 22 Mile Rd # 1, Shelby Township, MI 48317 Directions (586) 726-9860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He recommended a treatment for my pain in my knees. I am now pain free, and it has been 2 years. I am 66 years old. I have referred other to him who are equally satisfied.
About Dr. Roy Picard, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1962499764
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Picard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Picard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picard.
