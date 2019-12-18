See All Chiropractors in Shelby Township, MI
Dr. Roy Picard, DC

Chiropractic
Overview

Dr. Roy Picard, DC is a Chiropractor in Shelby Township, MI. 

Dr. Picard works at Picard Wellness in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Picard Wellness
    6300 22 Mile Rd # 1, Shelby Township, MI 48317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 726-9860

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roy Picard, DC
    About Dr. Roy Picard, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962499764
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roy Picard, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Picard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Picard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Picard works at Picard Wellness in Shelby Township, MI. View the full address on Dr. Picard’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Picard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

