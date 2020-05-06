Roxie Anderson, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roxie Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roxie Anderson, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Roxie Anderson, NPC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ.
Roxie Anderson works at
Locations
1
Mountain Park Health Center1840 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (602) 323-3344Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
2
Gilbert Center For Family Medicine652 E Warner Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 539-8680
3
Innovative Primary Care LLC2915 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 776-0626
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very ill in January, and Roxie was so thorough with testing and really did a great job with follow up too. I felt very comfortable with her.
About Roxie Anderson, NPC
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1558359109
Frequently Asked Questions
Roxie Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Roxie Anderson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Roxie Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roxie Anderson.
