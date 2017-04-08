Roxanne Lloyd, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roxanne Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roxanne Lloyd, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Roxanne Lloyd, FNP-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Roxanne Lloyd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Tech Physicians3601 4th St Fl 3, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-2244
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roxanne Lloyd?
Dr.Roxanne Lloyd is awesome !!!! the best. I have been using her for 13 yrs. combined for both my daughters and she is very knowledgeable and understands what the patient. I absolute love her .
About Roxanne Lloyd, FNP-C
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1518909316
Frequently Asked Questions
Roxanne Lloyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Roxanne Lloyd accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roxanne Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roxanne Lloyd works at
Roxanne Lloyd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Roxanne Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roxanne Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roxanne Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.