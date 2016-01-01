Roxanne Dalpos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Roxanne Dalpos, NCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Roxanne Dalpos, NCC is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Roxanne Dalpos works at
Locations
Lifeline Professional Counseling Services Inc5040 E Shea Blvd Ste 164, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 203-8414
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Roxanne Dalpos, NCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1932301645
Roxanne Dalpos accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roxanne Dalpos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roxanne Dalpos works at
2 patients have reviewed Roxanne Dalpos. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roxanne Dalpos.
