Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD
Overview
Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ryokan and is affiliated with Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
Laguna Niguel Counseling30101 Town Center Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 228-2844
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent listener and gives great advice.
About Dr. Roxanne Cherry, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124046297
Education & Certifications
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego Ca
- Ryokan
- Antioch College
