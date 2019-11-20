Ross Tonini, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ross Tonini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ross Tonini, AUD
Overview
Ross Tonini, AUD is an Audiology in Houston, TX.
Ross Tonini works at
Locations
-
1
Audiology Clinic1977 Butler Blvd # E5.100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional explanation of what hearing aids can do. Received a customised trial pair to help with orientation. New world out there. I can hear the leaves fall! Highly recomend Dr.Tonini.
About Ross Tonini, AUD
- Audiology
- English, American Sign Language
- 1366455800
