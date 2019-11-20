See All Audiology Technology in Houston, TX
Ross Tonini, AUD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Ross Tonini, AUD

Audiology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ross Tonini, AUD is an Audiology in Houston, TX. 

Ross Tonini works at Center for Hearing and Balance in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Audiology Clinic
    1977 Butler Blvd # E5.100, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Conductive Deafness
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Conductive Deafness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ross Tonini?

    Nov 20, 2019
    Exceptional explanation of what hearing aids can do. Received a customised trial pair to help with orientation. New world out there. I can hear the leaves fall! Highly recomend Dr.Tonini.
    — Nov 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ross Tonini, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Ross Tonini, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ross Tonini to family and friends

    Ross Tonini's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ross Tonini

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ross Tonini, AUD.

    About Ross Tonini, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366455800
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ross Tonini, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ross Tonini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ross Tonini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ross Tonini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ross Tonini works at Center for Hearing and Balance in Houston, TX. View the full address on Ross Tonini’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Ross Tonini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Tonini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross Tonini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross Tonini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ross Tonini, AUD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.