Ross Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ross Rosenberg, LCPC
Overview
Ross Rosenberg, LCPC is a Counselor in Buffalo Grove, IL.
Ross Rosenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arbor Counseling Center1401 McHenry Rd Ste 122, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 913-0393
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ross Rosenberg?
About Ross Rosenberg, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164531067
Education & Certifications
- Towson State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Ross Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ross Rosenberg works at
15 patients have reviewed Ross Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.