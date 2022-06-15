See All Nurse Practitioners in Vancouver, WA
Ross Puterbaugh, ANP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Ross Puterbaugh, ANP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA. 

Ross Puterbaugh works at Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Internal Medicine in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Internal Medicine
    2101 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 487-2727
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Ross is attentive, helpful, and very responsive. He has also referred me to great specialists when I needed them.
    Jun 15, 2022
    Photo: Ross Puterbaugh, ANP
    About Ross Puterbaugh, ANP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992144208
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ross Puterbaugh, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ross Puterbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ross Puterbaugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ross Puterbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ross Puterbaugh works at Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Internal Medicine in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Ross Puterbaugh’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Ross Puterbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Puterbaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross Puterbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross Puterbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

