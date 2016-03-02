Ross Muller, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ross Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ross Muller, MA
Offers telehealth
Ross Muller, MA is a Counselor in Greenville, SC.
Ross M. Muller414 Pettigru St Ste E, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 242-1807
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Value Options
My child has had time with Ross due to the severe anxiety of my son. Ross is awesome. He is really warm-hearted, smart and has a concrete helpful advice to each situation. I'm so grateful to him. He is a very trustworthy counselor.
- Counseling
- English
- 1265416747
- Furman University
Ross Muller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ross Muller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ross Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Ross Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Muller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.