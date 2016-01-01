See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Newnan, GA
Dr. Ross Montgomery, OD

Optometry
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ross Montgomery, OD is an Optometrist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Montgomery works at Newnan Family Eyecare in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newnan Family Eyecare
    47 Jefferson St, Newnan, GA 30263 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 254-0200
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Ross Montgomery, OD

    • Optometry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639580004
    Education & Certifications

    • Woolfson Eye Institute
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    • VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
