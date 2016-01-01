Dr. Ross Montgomery, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Montgomery, OD
Overview
Dr. Ross Montgomery, OD is an Optometrist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newnan Family Eyecare47 Jefferson St, Newnan, GA 30263 Directions (770) 254-0200Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?
About Dr. Ross Montgomery, OD
- Optometry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1639580004
Education & Certifications
- Woolfson Eye Institute
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.