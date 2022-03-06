See All Counselors in Valatie, NY
Ross McCabe, MSW Icon-share Share Profile

Ross McCabe, MSW

Counseling
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ross McCabe, MSW is a Counselor in Valatie, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1301 River St Ste 207, Valatie, NY 12184 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 758-7795
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ross McCabe?

    Mar 06, 2022
    I will be eternally grateful for the guidance and friendship i receive from this good man. He is insightful, kind and has many years of experience informing his practice. I whole heartedly recommend Mr. McCabe.
    — Mar 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ross McCabe, MSW
    How would you rate your experience with Ross McCabe, MSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ross McCabe to family and friends

    Ross McCabe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ross McCabe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ross McCabe, MSW.

    About Ross McCabe, MSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639194756
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ross McCabe, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ross McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ross McCabe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ross McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Ross McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross McCabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ross McCabe, MSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.