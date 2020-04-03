Dr. Ross Jensen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ross Jensen, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ross Jensen, OD is an Optometrist in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Jensen works at
Locations
Valley Eye Associates - Encircle Health2500 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 358-1820Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Valley Eye Associates21 Park Pl, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 739-4361Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I called Dr. Jensen's office at 8:45AM on 3/23/20. I saw Dr. Jensen an hour later and he immediately diagnosed a detached retina in my right eye, scheduled an appointment with a retina specialist for later in the morning resulting in surgery later that same day. I owe Dr. Jensen the sight in my eye because of his urgency in seeing me, quick diagnosis, and immediate scheduling with a specialist. I can't thank him enough for what he did for me.
About Dr. Ross Jensen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1568758183
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.
