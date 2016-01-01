Dr. Gourvitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross Gourvitz, PHD
Dr. Ross Gourvitz, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Bedford, NH.
Lifestages Family Neurohealth LLC40 S River Rd Unit 33, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 614-6016
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Ross Gourvitz, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1033247226
Dr. Gourvitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gourvitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gourvitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gourvitz.
