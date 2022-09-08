Ross Brutman, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ross Brutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ross Brutman, MA
Overview
Ross Brutman, MA is a Counselor in Colts Neck, NJ.
Ross Brutman works at
Locations
-
1
Quest Counseling and Consultation Services, LLC281 State Route 34, Colts Neck, NJ 07722 Directions (917) 715-5803Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ross Brutman?
My mental health went from a 0/10 to a 7/10 after working with Ross for a few months. I acquired the skills to manage my symptoms on my own in day to day life. I highly recommend his services.
About Ross Brutman, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1548541428
Education & Certifications
- City University NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Ross Brutman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ross Brutman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ross Brutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ross Brutman works at
38 patients have reviewed Ross Brutman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ross Brutman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ross Brutman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ross Brutman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.