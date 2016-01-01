Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roslyn Klein, PHD
Overview
Dr. Roslyn Klein, PHD is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Klein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gail P Ericson Lcsw11022 S 51st St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 940-4242
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
About Dr. Roslyn Klein, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1497972004
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.