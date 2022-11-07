Rosimeri Clements has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rosimeri Clements, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rosimeri Clements, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Mary, FL.
Rosimeri Clements works at
Locations
Clements & Associates Inc.2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 111, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 804-8975
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clements has been extremely helpful in helping me find out how my son is doing academically (how he learns) and what I need to do in the future to help him, improve his grades in school and in general life. Dr Clements is very kind, easy to talk to and the staff is nice as well.
About Rosimeri Clements, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043281967
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosimeri Clements accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosimeri Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Rosimeri Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosimeri Clements.
