Roshni Graydus, APRN

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Roshni Graydus, APRN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Roshni Graydus works at Alamo Medical Clinic in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OptumCare Primary Care
    56 N Pecos Rd Ste B, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8777

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 09, 2019
Best experience at SWM. NP Graydus is warm and kind. I highly recommend her.
Molly — Oct 09, 2019
About Roshni Graydus, APRN

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356833222
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Roshni Graydus, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roshni Graydus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Roshni Graydus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Roshni Graydus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Roshni Graydus works at Alamo Medical Clinic in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Roshni Graydus’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Roshni Graydus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roshni Graydus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roshni Graydus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roshni Graydus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
