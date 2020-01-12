See All Nurse Practitioners in Westerville, OH
Roshann Palmer, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (32)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Roshann Palmer, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Westerville, OH. 

Roshann Palmer works at Westerville Family Physicians in Westerville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westerville Family Physicians
    444 N Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 899-2700
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Roshann Palmer, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457741498
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roshann Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Roshann Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roshann Palmer works at Westerville Family Physicians in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Roshann Palmer’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Roshann Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roshann Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roshann Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roshann Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

