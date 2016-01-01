Rosemond Exantus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Rosemond Exantus, PA
Overview
Rosemond Exantus, PA is a Physician Assistant in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3555 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403 Directions (561) 531-3752
Ratings & Reviews
About Rosemond Exantus, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447303672
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosemond Exantus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Rosemond Exantus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemond Exantus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosemond Exantus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosemond Exantus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.