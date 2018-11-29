Dr. Rosemary Jones, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemary Jones, PHD
Dr. Rosemary Jones, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Montgomery, AL.
Locations
- 1 4170 Carmichael Ct, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 260-8299
Dr. Jones has helped me get through short and long term concerns, both personal and family, during 3 difficult periods over 17 years. She is focused & attentive each session. She remembers the specifics of earlier discussions without depending on notes;demonstrates sincere interest. She is experienced and knowledgeable. Article copies were given to me, and research done to make recommendations in unusual circumstances. She made unsolicited calls to me to check-in. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Rosemary Jones, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083645980
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
