See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lowell, MA
Rosemary Janas, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Rosemary Janas, FNP

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rosemary Janas, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA. 

Rosemary Janas works at Global Care Medical Group in Lowell, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Global Care Medical Group PC
    595 Pawtucket Blvd Ste 3, Lowell, MA 01854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 453-8261
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lowell General - Saints Campus
  • Lowell General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Hemoglobin Testing
Hepatitis C
Diabetes
Hemoglobin Testing
Hepatitis C

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hemoglobin Testing Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Primary and Preventive Care for Children and Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rosemary Janas?

    Mar 15, 2022
    Rose Janas is extremely knowledgeable in her field. Rose is kind, professional and personable. I truly feel 'heard' during each visit. She is emphatic and genuine. I highly recommend her.
    Nreynolds — Mar 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rosemary Janas, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Rosemary Janas, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rosemary Janas to family and friends

    Rosemary Janas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rosemary Janas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rosemary Janas, FNP.

    About Rosemary Janas, FNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104978980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosemary Janas, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosemary Janas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rosemary Janas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rosemary Janas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rosemary Janas works at Global Care Medical Group in Lowell, MA. View the full address on Rosemary Janas’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Rosemary Janas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemary Janas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosemary Janas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosemary Janas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rosemary Janas, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.