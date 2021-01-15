See All Counselors in Atlanta, GA
Overview

Rosemary Armstrong, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA. 

Rosemary Armstrong works at Allen C. Carter Ph.d P.c. in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allen C. Carter Ph.d P.c.
    600 W Peachtree St NW Ste 1570, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 874-9207
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Dr Armstrong is one of the kindest, most thoughtful, knowledgeable therapists around. She has a calm and relaxed demeanor but can give you the hard core facts on how to redirect your life in a healthy manner. I adore her professionally and personally...I think she is a gem in the field and I would highly suggest her to friends and family.
    About Rosemary Armstrong, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811913973
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosemary Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rosemary Armstrong works at Allen C. Carter Ph.d P.c. in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Rosemary Armstrong’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Rosemary Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemary Armstrong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosemary Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosemary Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

