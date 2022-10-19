Overview

Dr. Rosemary Andrianakos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista Univ Coll of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Andrianakos works at Kalo Health in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.