Dr. Rosemary Andrianakos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rosemary Andrianakos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Rocky Vista Univ Coll of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Andrianakos works at
Kalo Health4545 E 9th Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (720) 821-3879
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I am her patient and of all the many doctors I have seen,no one comes close to her wisdom ,and compassion.She is amazing !!!
- Family Medicine
- English
- Medical College Georgia Hospital and Clinicsz
- Rocky Vista Univ Coll of Osteo Med
