Dr. Adam-Terem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosemary Adam-Terem, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rosemary Adam-Terem, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Adam-Terem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nancy C Luckie, MD1833 Kalakaua Ave Ste 800, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 947-5676
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adam-Terem?
Best clinical psychologist ever. Expert clinician, seasoned therapist, consistently available and extremely therapeutic. Highly recommended. A true gem.
About Dr. Rosemary Adam-Terem, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427170356
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adam-Terem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam-Terem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam-Terem works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam-Terem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam-Terem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam-Terem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam-Terem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.