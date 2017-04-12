Rosemarie Ludwig, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosemarie Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Rosemarie Ludwig, LPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Phoenix Psychological Services PC2432 W Peoria Ave Ste 1002, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 997-1550
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosemarie Ludwig has been absolutely amazing. I've had 3 sessions with her so far and I can honestly say she's been very helpful to me. A great listener and she gives wonderful advise. I am looking forward with having many more sessions with her. Thank you so much for actually listening to what I have to say and caring. I look forward to every session!
About Rosemarie Ludwig, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Rosemarie Ludwig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rosemarie Ludwig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosemarie Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Rosemarie Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemarie Ludwig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosemarie Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosemarie Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.