Rosemarie Ludwig, LPC

Counseling
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rosemarie Ludwig, LPC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. 

Rosemarie Ludwig works at Phoenix Psychological Services PC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Phoenix Psychological Services PC
    2432 W Peoria Ave Ste 1002, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 997-1550
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2017
    Dr Rosemarie Ludwig has been absolutely amazing. I've had 3 sessions with her so far and I can honestly say she's been very helpful to me. A great listener and she gives wonderful advise. I am looking forward with having many more sessions with her. Thank you so much for actually listening to what I have to say and caring. I look forward to every session!
    Jenifer in Phoenix, AZ — Apr 12, 2017
    Photo: Rosemarie Ludwig, LPC
    About Rosemarie Ludwig, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063497725
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosemarie Ludwig, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosemarie Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rosemarie Ludwig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rosemarie Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rosemarie Ludwig works at Phoenix Psychological Services PC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Rosemarie Ludwig’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rosemarie Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemarie Ludwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosemarie Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosemarie Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.