Rosemarie Latham, APRN
Overview
Rosemarie Latham, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deland, FL.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Victoria Park151 Victoria Commons Blvd Ste 104, Deland, FL 32724 Directions (561) 709-6881
Ratings & Reviews
Rosemarie is a very knowledgeable and kind nurse practitioner.
About Rosemarie Latham, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Central Florida, Master Of Science In Nursing
