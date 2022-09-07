Rosemarie Crenshaw, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosemarie Crenshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosemarie Crenshaw, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rosemarie Crenshaw, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Ocean Psychotherapy Services252 Washington St Ste D, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 203-5359Tuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Ocean Psychotherapy Services509 Main St Ste A, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 203-5229Tuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Rose for over a year, and she has helped me a great deal. She is down to earth, real, and has a more natural approach to therapy than your standard cookie cutter counselor. I’m glad I started seeing her, because she put me on the right path, when I was unsure how to tackle some of my problems.
About Rosemarie Crenshaw, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1205204906
Education & Certifications
- MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosemarie Crenshaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rosemarie Crenshaw accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosemarie Crenshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Rosemarie Crenshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosemarie Crenshaw.
