Dr. Cataldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosemarie Cataldo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rosemarie Cataldo, PHD is a Psychologist in Lawrence Township, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Princess Rd Ste 1G, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-9300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring woman who helped daughter through some trying times with a school incident.
About Dr. Rosemarie Cataldo, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1417070913
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cataldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cataldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cataldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cataldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cataldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cataldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.