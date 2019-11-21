Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosell Jenkins, PHD
Dr. Rosell Jenkins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Mental Wellness Services, PC507 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Ste 215, Houston, TX 77060 Directions (281) 447-9355
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
I have used Dr. Jenkins' services for over a year, and I can only say positive things about her and the level of professionalism she exudes. She is trustworthy and makes you feel comfortable during your sessions. I visited several providers before settling on Dr. Jenkins. Ultimately, I think I'm becoming a healthier person via our appointments. Therapy is a thing we should all embrace.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558307736
Dr. Jenkins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.