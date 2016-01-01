See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Woodland, CA
Roseanne Long, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Roseanne Long, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Woodland, CA. 

Roseanne Long works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1207 Fairchild Ct, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Roseanne Long, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1730116526
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Roseanne Long, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roseanne Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Roseanne Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Roseanne Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Roseanne Long works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Roseanne Long’s profile.

Roseanne Long has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Roseanne Long.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roseanne Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roseanne Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

