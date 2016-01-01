Roseanne Seminara, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roseanne Seminara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Roseanne Seminara, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Roseanne Seminara, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Roseanne Seminara works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - OB/GYN, Midwifery12105 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Park, NY 11694 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Roseanne Seminara?
About Roseanne Seminara, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1699748160
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University School Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Roseanne Seminara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Roseanne Seminara accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Roseanne Seminara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Roseanne Seminara works at
3 patients have reviewed Roseanne Seminara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roseanne Seminara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roseanne Seminara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roseanne Seminara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.