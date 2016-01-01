Overview

Roseanne Seminara, CNM is a Midwife in Rockaway Park, NY. They graduated from Columbia University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Roseanne Seminara works at Premiere Pediatrics Of New York in Rockaway Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.