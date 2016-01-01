Rose Reiwitch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rose Reiwitch, MFT
Overview
Rose Reiwitch, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1713 Professional Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 485-4555
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rose Reiwitch?
About Rose Reiwitch, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1376653592
Frequently Asked Questions
Rose Reiwitch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rose Reiwitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rose Reiwitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rose Reiwitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rose Reiwitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rose Reiwitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.