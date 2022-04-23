See All Psychiatrists in Long Island City, NY
Rose Peterson, NPP Icon-share Share Profile

Rose Peterson, NPP

Psychiatry
3 (43)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rose Peterson, NPP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They graduated from Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Rose Peterson works at Clinical Care Solutions, Psychiatrists Queens Long Island City in Long Island City, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY, Riverhead, NY, Bohemia, NY and Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatrist Queens, Clinical Care Solutions
    3272 Steinway St Ste 402, Long Island City, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 209-4255
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Clinical Care Solutions, Psychiatry Smithtown
    363 Route 111 Ste 107, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 209-4255
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Clinical Care Psychiatry
    209 W Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 209-4255
  4. 4
    Clinical Care Psychiatry
    80 Orville Dr Ste 100, Bohemia, NY 11716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 209-4255
  5. 5
    Clinical Care Solutions, Inc
    100 Duffy Ave Ste 510, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 209-4255
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mental Status Examination Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Maine Community Health Options
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rose Peterson?

    Apr 23, 2022
    Rose and staff are really kind and compassionate. They truly seem to care! When I recently lost my Psychiatrist due to Insurance problems, they assisted me immediately and offered the lowest sliding scale rate I have ever heard of. I called at least a dozen places! They not only quickly took my case and prescribed my medications, they helped me apply and recieve medicaid!
    Kate P. — Apr 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rose Peterson, NPP
    How would you rate your experience with Rose Peterson, NPP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rose Peterson to family and friends

    Rose Peterson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rose Peterson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rose Peterson, NPP.

    About Rose Peterson, NPP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek, Serbian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548564966
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rose Peterson, NPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rose Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rose Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Rose Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rose Peterson speaks Greek, Serbian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.

    43 patients have reviewed Rose Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rose Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rose Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rose Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rose Peterson, NPP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.