Overview

Rose Peterson, NPP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They graduated from Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Rose Peterson works at Clinical Care Solutions, Psychiatrists Queens Long Island City in Long Island City, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY, Riverhead, NY, Bohemia, NY and Hicksville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.