Rose-Marie Nieto, LCSW

Rose-Marie Nieto, LCSW

Counseling
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rose-Marie Nieto, LCSW is a Counselor in Cameron Park, CA. 

Rose-Marie Nieto works at Cameron Park Counseling Center in Cameron Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cameron Park Counseling Center
    3330 Heights Dr Ste 120, Cameron Park, CA 95682 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 677-4404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Rose-Marie Nieto, LCSW

    • Counseling
    • English, French
    • 1366671257
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rose-Marie Nieto, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rose-Marie Nieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rose-Marie Nieto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rose-Marie Nieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rose-Marie Nieto works at Cameron Park Counseling Center in Cameron Park, CA. View the full address on Rose-Marie Nieto’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Rose-Marie Nieto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rose-Marie Nieto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rose-Marie Nieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rose-Marie Nieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

