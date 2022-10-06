Rose Dito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rose Dito, MFT
Overview
Rose Dito, MFT is a Counselor in Berkeley, CA.
Locations
- 1 2404 10th St, Berkeley, CA 94710 Directions (650) 692-4118
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
in the bay area is so difficult to find an appoiment and a call back from doctors , Rose Ditto literally took the time to answer my questions on the phone, she called me within 10 minutes, and explain me in details what i need to do, so this is for me a 10/10.
About Rose Dito, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1265567895
Frequently Asked Questions
Rose Dito accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rose Dito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rose Dito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rose Dito.
