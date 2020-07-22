Dr. Rose Betz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rose Betz, OD
Overview
Dr. Rose Betz, OD is an Optometrist in Northport, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Betz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
EyeCare Associates801 Applejack Blvd, Northport, AL 35473 Directions (844) 206-8845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Betz?
In over 15 years, I have never experienced a problem with Dr. Betz or her wonderful staff. She is a consummate professional and she has provided me excellent advice. Some folks may be turned off by her blunt, honest demeanor as a native of NJ, but she has been a fixture in our community and has lived in Alabama for nearly 40 years. I feel privileged to have had such a fine optometrist and her exceptionally fun and kind staff care for my vision needs.
About Dr. Rose Betz, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1033250964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Betz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betz works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Betz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.