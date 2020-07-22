See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Northport, AL
Optometry
Accepting new patients
Dr. Rose Betz, OD is an Optometrist in Northport, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Betz works at EyeCare Associates in Northport, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

    EyeCare Associates
    801 Applejack Blvd, Northport, AL 35473

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Buckeye Community Health Plan
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Golden Rule
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Jul 22, 2020
    In over 15 years, I have never experienced a problem with Dr. Betz or her wonderful staff. She is a consummate professional and she has provided me excellent advice. Some folks may be turned off by her blunt, honest demeanor as a native of NJ, but she has been a fixture in our community and has lived in Alabama for nearly 40 years. I feel privileged to have had such a fine optometrist and her exceptionally fun and kind staff care for my vision needs.
Dr. Guy Caldwell — Jul 22, 2020
    Specialties
    Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1033250964
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    Dr. Rose Betz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Betz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Betz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Betz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Betz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

