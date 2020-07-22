Overview

Dr. Rose Betz, OD is an Optometrist in Northport, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Betz works at EyeCare Associates in Northport, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.