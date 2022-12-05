See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Overview

Roscelle Minoza, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Roscelle Minoza works at LAS VEGAS RECOVERY CENTER in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vistacare of Nevada
    3371 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 786-4268
  2. 2
    Advanced Psychiatric Associates
    3245 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 228-4900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Addiction
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    
    
    
    About Roscelle Minoza, PMHNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1275153884
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Roscelle Minoza, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Roscelle Minoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Roscelle Minoza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Roscelle Minoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Roscelle Minoza works at LAS VEGAS RECOVERY CENTER in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Roscelle Minoza’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Roscelle Minoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Roscelle Minoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Roscelle Minoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Roscelle Minoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

