Rosaria Upchurch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rosaria Upchurch, LMFT
Overview
Rosaria Upchurch, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 721 Ridgewood Ave Ste 7, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 252-3414
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rosaria Upchurch?
About Rosaria Upchurch, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1669688065
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosaria Upchurch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Rosaria Upchurch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosaria Upchurch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosaria Upchurch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosaria Upchurch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.