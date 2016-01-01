Rosanne Ososki accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosanne Ososki, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rosanne Ososki, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI.
Rosanne Ososki works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Internists, PC4201 Saint Antoine St Ste 7B, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-2554
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rosanne Ososki?
About Rosanne Ososki, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801847470
Frequently Asked Questions
Rosanne Ososki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rosanne Ososki works at
Rosanne Ososki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rosanne Ososki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosanne Ososki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosanne Ososki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.