Overview

Dr. Rosanna Zavarella, PHD is a Psychologist in Beachwood, OH.



Dr. Zavarella works at Wholistic Psychologist in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.