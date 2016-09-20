Dr. Rosanna Zavarella, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosanna Zavarella, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rosanna Zavarella, PHD is a Psychologist in Beachwood, OH.
Dr. Zavarella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Roger N. Hess, Ph.D.24100 Chagrin Blvd Ste 140, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 321-3025
-
2
Roger N. Hess, Ph.D.8338 Tyler Blvd Fl 2, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-5566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zavarella?
I would and have recommended her to others. She is kind, compassionate and sincere. I trust her and value her opinions and expertise.
About Dr. Rosanna Zavarella, PHD
- Psychology
- English, French and Italian
- 1306835269
Education & Certifications
- St. Lukes Hospital
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zavarella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zavarella accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zavarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zavarella works at
Dr. Zavarella speaks French and Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavarella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavarella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavarella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavarella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.