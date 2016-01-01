Rosann Trimmer, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosann Trimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rosann Trimmer, CRNP
Rosann Trimmer, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
Locations
Riverside Medical of Ohio401 Market St, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1083611123
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
Rosann Trimmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rosann Trimmer using Healthline FindCare.
Rosann Trimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
