Rosalyn Pitt

Counseling
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rosalyn Pitt is a Counselor in Pleasant View, TN. 

Rosalyn Pitt works at Rosalyn Pitt in Pleasant View, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rosalyn Pitt
    254 Ren Mar Dr Ste 201A, Pleasant View, TN 37146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 746-9977
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 22, 2020
    Dr. Rosie saw my children for years and was absolutely amazing. She has extensive experience. Her demeanor and knowledge of psychiatry combined with the fundamental Christian tenants made her a perfect therapist for my kids.
    About Rosalyn Pitt

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225279201
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rosalyn Pitt is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rosalyn Pitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rosalyn Pitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rosalyn Pitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rosalyn Pitt works at Rosalyn Pitt in Pleasant View, TN. View the full address on Rosalyn Pitt’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Rosalyn Pitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rosalyn Pitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosalyn Pitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosalyn Pitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

