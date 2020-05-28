See All Nurse Practitioners in Clearwater, FL
Rosalind Jordan

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Rosalind Jordan is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Rosalind Jordan works at Levmed in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Judith L. Evans DO LLC
    2350 Sunset Point Rd Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 797-3155
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Rosalind Jordan?

    May 28, 2020
    i am with her for years, she is one of the finest doctors you can get.love this doctor , patient , understanding . always willing to help
    marilyn piekarski — May 28, 2020
    Photo: Rosalind Jordan
    About Rosalind Jordan

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780015032
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

