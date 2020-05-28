Rosalind Jordan accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rosalind Jordan
Offers telehealth
Rosalind Jordan is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL.
Rosalind Jordan works at
Judith L. Evans DO LLC2350 Sunset Point Rd Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 797-3155
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Rosalind Jordan?
i am with her for years, she is one of the finest doctors you can get.love this doctor , patient , understanding . always willing to help
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780015032
Rosalind Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rosalind Jordan works at
Rosalind Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rosalind Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rosalind Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rosalind Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.