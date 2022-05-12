Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosalie Davis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rosalie Davis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3003 Louisiana Blvd Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 881-0404
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is always, on time, has a professional environment and has patience and kindness for everyone.
About Dr. Rosalie Davis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265422703
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
